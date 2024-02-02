Brian Angel (of Day26) Releases Video For Latest Single “I Wanna See” Featuring Yung Lott

Brian Angel of the group Day26 has just released the visual for his latest solo single “I Wanna See” featuring Yung Lott via Follow My Lead Music Group (FML).

The video is set amidst an animated urban setting and engages viewers with a seductive, romantically rich world crafted by Angel himself. Moreover, the video showcases exquisite artistry and unveils a narrative that resonantly matches the track.

The single was produced by Diny Beats, written by Traxx Sanders, Ike Jenkins, and co-written by Brian Angel himself. It originally released last Summer.