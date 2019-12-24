Exclusive Video Premiere: Whynothauch – Ella Mae

Hailing from Southern Virginia, a state that has given us R&B and Hip-Hop legends such as Missy Elliott, Pharrell, Chris Brown, Trey Songz, D’Angelo and so many more; a new star has arisen and he goes by the name of Whynothauch.

Generally, R&B takes on themes centering around heavy emotions, love, and sex, however, Whynothauch takes a different approach over the classic Ella Mai track “Naked” blending lyrics and melodies to discuss relatable topics that everyone who has ever had to overcome pain and struggle can relate to.

In collaboration with YouKnowIGotSoul and DMV Aux, Whynothauch, premieres the visual to “Ella Mae” from his debut project Trap Blues. Prepare yourself for a bona fide ride as he gives audiences a glimpse into the lives of his family and friends during the holiday season.

Watch the premiere of the “Ella Mae” music video above, and stream Whynothauch’s debut mixtape Trap Blues on all streaming platforms.

