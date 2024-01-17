Jon B. Releases Video For “Waiting On You” With Tank + Announces Release Date of Upcoming Album

R&B star Jon B. has just released the visual for his return single “Waiting On You” featuring Tank.

The track was written and produced by Jon B., Tank and Brady Watt. This is his first new release since 2019’s “Priceless” and Jon B.’s goal was to have the single reflect where he is in life. He adds:

“Waiting on You” describes the feeling of anticipating love in your life; the seasons of waiting. No matter the timing, even when it seems like it’s taking forever, you have to be patient for your partner in life. Not giving up makes it all worth the wait.”

The singer/songwriter/producer has also announced his album of the same name is set to arrive on February 23rd, 2024. This will be Jon’s first new album in over a decade since since Comfortable Swagg came out in 2012 and the B-Sides Collection came out the following year.

This is Jon’s ninth studio album overall and it will feature additional collaborations with Rick Ross, Donell Jones, and Alex Isley.

From the upcoming album, fans, and avid listeners can expect a continuation of his artistic expression and musicianship that has captivated the hearts of R&B enthusiasts since his debut album “Bonafied”.