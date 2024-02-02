Justin Timberlake Releases New Single “Selfish” + Announces Upcoming Album “Everything I Thought It Was”

Musical icon Justin Timberlake returns with the release of his new single “Selfish” via RCA Records.

The pop infused offering is driven by its infectious melodies and features the stars iconic soulful vocals. “Selfish” was written by Timberlake along with Louis Bell, Cirkut, Theron Thomas, Amy Allen and produced by Timberlake, Louis Bell and Cirkut.

The song comes with an accompanying video which was directed by Bradley J. Calder. The visual brings the introspectiveness of the song to life by pulling back the curtain on the production process and blending the line between performance and reality. It’s a raw and honest portrayal of Justin as an artist and person.

He has also made the announcement that his new album “Everything I Thought It Was” will release on March 15th.

Prior to that, Timberlake released his previous album “Man of the Woods” back in 2018.