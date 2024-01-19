Muni Long Releases Video For Latest Single “Made For Me”

R&B sensation Muni Long has just released the visual for her latest single “Made For Me”.

The song released back in September 2023 and was produced by Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox. The song recently hit #1 on the R&B Charts.

Muni worked with directors Des Gray and Trinidad James to deliver a video that takes on the themes of dating in the A.I. era.

Assuming the role of a not-so-mad scientist, Muni makes plans to design the perfect man, appropriately describing him as “Made For Me.” Her character finds the ingredients in co-star, fellow singer/actor Luke James, but he’s unfortunately committed…which doesn’t stop her. She adds:

“I wanted to have fun with this video and really think outside of the box. It’s my little nod to A.I. mixed with Frankenstein. If you want to find the perfect person in a limited dating pool, you might just have to create them! It’s only science fiction for now but with how fast technology is changing could this be our reality someday?”

Everything is setting the stage for her forthcoming full-length album due in 2024!