New Music: Kehlani & Keyshia Cole – All Me

R&B stars Kehlani and Keyshia Cole team up for the impactful new single “All Me”. The melodic new record is a perfect start to the holiday season which showcases both of the superstars’ raw talent and sensual lyrics.

The new single follows a recent collaboration that Kehlani had with Teyana Taylor on “Morning,” which was accompanied by an intimate, sultry visual.

In other Kehlani news, she also linked up with Zedd to released the hit single “Good Thing” recently.