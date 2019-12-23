New Video: LeToya Luckett – Love on Christmas

Veteran R&B singer LeToya Luckett is in the holiday spirit as she shares her new single “Love on Christmas”. She uses the original holiday song to share that the only thing you really need on Christmas is love.

The touching companion video for the song shows the essence of the holiday season which involves being around family.

The song was written by Chayse, produced by Gavin Luckett and B Don of G&B Productions, and the visual was produced by Jamal Simmons.

This is the first song that LeToya has released since she put out the single “Feeling” earlier this year. The song landed in our Top 100 R&B Songs of 2019 list.