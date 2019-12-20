New Video: Ro James – Last Time

R&B star Ro James returns with the visual for his latest single “Last Time”. The song is the lead single from his upcoming sophomore album set to release early next year via ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records.

The sensual visual was shot in Los Angeles and was directed by Sarah McColgan who has previously worked with H.E.R., Mariah Carey, and Charli XCX.

“Last Time” is currently on the rise on the Adult R&B radio chart. The song was written by James alongside Verse Simmonds and produced by Soundz. That duo previously worked with James on his breakout single “Permission”, the lead single from his standout debut album “Eldorado”.

Stay tuned for much more from Ro James in the coming year!