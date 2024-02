Shazam Connor of the 90’s group H-Town has just released the visual for his debut solo single “Strokey Doke”.

The song originally released last year and also features his group. The single was released as Shazam Conner & H-Town, as Shazam launched his solo career.

The single features vocals from all 3 original members, Shazam, G.I. and the late Dino Conner. The video was directed by N’fectious Muse and Scratch Film.

In 2021, H-Town returned with an EP entitled, Date Night.