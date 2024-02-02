Toni Braxton & Cedric The Entertainer To Co-Headline Las Vegas Residency

It has been announced that R&B star Toni Braxton will link up with legendary comedian Cedric The Entertainer for “Love & Laughter”, a one-of-a-kind music and comedy limited engagement at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Longtime friends Toni and Cedric will co-headline bringing together their respective worlds live on stage. Fans can expect timeless hits from Toni’s vast discography, amplified by her mesmerizing voice, coupled with the kind of brilliant hilarity only a legend like Cedric can provide. Throughout the show, the two icons will captivate the crowd through music, jokes and storytelling – creating the ideal feel-good evening.

“Comedy and song have been at the heart of the human communal experience since the beginning of time, and we are thrilled to join on stage to bring that experience to the Cosmopolitan. We could all use a little more love and laughter in our lives,” said Cedric The Entertainer and Toni Braxton.

‘Love & Laughter,’ starring Toni Braxton and Cedric The Entertainer, is scheduled to perform seven shows beginning Saturday, April 27. For additional information, visit the official site or cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

Performance Dates (all shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.)

Saturday, April 27

Friday, May 10

Sunday, May 12

Friday, June 28

Saturday, June 29

Friday, July 12

Saturday, July 13