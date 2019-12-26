New Video: A-Natural – Down Like Forever

Singer/Songwriter A-Natural closes out the year with a bang with the release of his new video for latest single “Down Like Forever”. The song features a cinematic, Afro-beat style song produced by upcoming New Jersey producer AimeZ, as well as a feature from Kingsley, also a New Jersey-bred artist.

A-Natural is gearing up for the release of his upcoming album “The Ascension of A-Natural”, and this new single is the first offering. Written by A-natural, the song celebrates his dedication to his love comparing them to the sun, specifically their “melanin” that shines! Kingsley doubles down on that sentiment by making sure his love knows he will “stay down when all else falls.”

The music video, directed by A-natural’s longtime visual collaborator Richard “Parlay” Copier for OneI Photography, features an interesting sci-fi narrative that plays upon the theme of the upcoming album. Set in a futuristic club setting, A-natural thinks he’s being seduced by a beautiful woman, only to learn that she’s been leading him to an otherworldly entity who has some important information to give to him, and may be even more.

“The Ascension of A-Natural” is set to arrive on January 17th, 2020.