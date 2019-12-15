Charlie Wilson Releases 20th Anniversary Edition of “Bridging the Gap” Album + Remastered Version of “Without You” Video

As a special treat to his fans, the legendary Charlie Wilson has just released a remastered version of his “Bridging the Gap” album to celebrate its 20th anniversary. He has also given fans a remastered version of the video for the album’s first single “Without You”.

The album originally released on November 14th, 2000 as the second studio album from the singer. It features guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, Case, Marc Nelson and Avant. In addition to “Without You”, “Big Pimpin” was also chosen as a single.

The album is considered a milestone for Charlie Wilson on his ascent to global R&B icon. Following years of success with The Gap Band, “Bridging the Gap” really set the tone for the decades of success that would follow.