JoJo Releases Cover of the Holiday Classic “The Christmas Song”

Veteran R&B singer JoJo shows off her amazing vocal abilities with her rendition of the timeless holiday classic “The Christmas Song”. This version of the song was recorded and released exclusively for Amazon Music.

JoJo puts her vintage R&B twist on one of the most iconic Christmas songs of all time. Part of a recent slate of brand-new, holiday-themed Amazon Originals, the track can be heard on the Christmas Present playlist, Amazon Music’s home for new holiday classics. JoJo adds:

“‘The Christmas Song’ makes me feel like I’m home. My mom was part of a caroling troop and I learned ‘The Christmas Song’ from hearing her sing it year after year. We love holiday music in my family, and we start playing it right after Thanksgiving. It makes me feel nostalgic, and I’m instantly transported back to the holidays in New England. There’s nothing like coming inside from the cold of the fresh December snow and warming up with hot chocolate by a wood burning stove. This is gonna be my first Christmas in Los Angeles, but singing this song makes me feel like a kid again waiting for Santa to slide down the chimney.”

The singer is now signed to Warner Records though a joint venture with her own Clover Music label. She recently released the new singles “Joanna” as well as “Sabotage”. She’s currently working on a new album for release in 2020.