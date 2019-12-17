K-Ci Hailey Announces New Deal to Revive Solo Career

Earlier this year we shared the news that K-Ci and JoJo Hailey are each working on solo albums apart from the group. To date, we’d only got a listen to some of the solo music from JoJo among either of the former Jodeci members.

Now K-Ci has officially announced the re-launch of his solo career with a signing to P Music Group. That management group is also the home of Charlie Wilson and Johnny Gill.

K-Ci is officially set to begin releasing new music in early 2020. When he does finally release a new album, it will be his first since his debut “My Book” in 2006. Not much else is known at this time about the sound of the music, but you surely can expect to hear that timeless soulful voice that carried both K-Ci & JoJo and Jodeci. Stay tuned!