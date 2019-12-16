Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” Hits #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts

Legendary singer Mariah Carey has yet another accolade to add to her stellar career. She had just hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts with her timeless holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas is You”.

This marks the first time in the song’s 25-year history it captured #1 on this chart after it hit #3 in 2018. It also stands out as her 19th number one entry on the Hot 100, making history as the most Hot 100 #1’s by a solo artist ever and the second most Hot 100 #1’s by any artist – breaking a tie with Elvis Presley and one behind The Beatles.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” can be found on the Deluxe Anniversary Edition definitive version of “Merry Christmas” which recently released.

The song seems to take on a life of its own each holiday season, and 2019 was the year to take it over the top!