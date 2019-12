Emerging R&B artist Jayla Darden has dropped hew new EP “Onto Something”. The project has some serious 90’s vibes with vocals from her reminds us of Brandy during the “Never Say Never” era. It’s interesting to note that she wrote and produced the entire project by herself.

Jayla is currently signed to Interscope and she’s definitely on our radar as one of the next to break out as a star.