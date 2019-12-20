New Music: RL (of Next) – Christmas Mornin’

RL from the legendary group Next checks in for the holidays with his new original Christmas song “Christmas Mornin'”. The song is a collaboration with his frequent production partner Brian “B-Flat” Cook, the duo who created the hit song “Pull Up” for Lil Duval.

The song is currently available as a free download from RL and Cook as a thank you to their fans for years of support.

As you can immediately hear from listening, this is not your traditional holiday song! “Christmas Mornin'” is tailor made for the bedroom as RL croons about the good love he’s going to give his woman for a Christmas gift.

In case you missed it, RL joined us earlier this year for an interview on our SoulBack R&B Podcast. He discussed his legacy with Next and the solo music he’s been working on.