10 Of The Best Timbaland Produced R&B Songs You May Have Missed

Deep Cuts: The Top 10 Timbaland Produced R&B Songs That Weren’t Hit Singles

We’ve already ranked the ten best songs produced by Timbaland but the super producer has a lot more music in his catalog. His discography is massive even if you exclude all the hit singles that he’s produced. Here is a list of some album tracks that you might not have known about:

Timbaland is a legendary super-producer whose groundbreaking work in R&B is vast, extending far beyond his chart-topping hits with artists like Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliott, and Aaliyah. While we’ve already ranked his biggest smashes, this list digs deep into the catalog to spotlight the hidden gems and essential R&B deep cuts that showcase his innovative production genius.

These tracks, often found on movie soundtracks, B-sides, unreleased albums, or even Timbaland’s own projects, are some of the best R&B songs he ever crafted. If you’re a true fan of 90s and 2000s R&B and futuristic soul, these are the Timbaland-produced tracks you need to add to your playlist.

Found on J-Lo’s Rebirth album, this track has the sharp, percussive sound often heard on Brandy’s Afrodisiac. It’s a sophisticated, mid-2000s R&B cut that proved Timbaland could elevate a mainstream pop album with his distinctive sound.

This smooth track appeared on Solange’s debut album, Solo Star. Before she defined her unique niche, this song showcased her potential as a talented young R&B artist over one of Timbaland’s tight grooves.

While the single “Anonymous” got the attention, this collaboration with Ludacris on Bobby V’s Special Occasion album is a high-energy R&B banger, illustrating Timbaland’s versatility in modernizing Southern R&B.

A hidden gem found on the Why Do Fools Fall In Love soundtrack. This pre-solo single for SWV’s Coko features a classic Missy Elliott collaboration and is a shining example of late-90s R&B quality.

Originally intended for Danity Kane, this compelling duet ended up on Diddy’s Press Play album. It showcases a young Keri Hilson’s incredible vocals over a complex, atmospheric Timbaland beat.

Featured on Timbaland’s own album, Indecent Proposal. This track was an early sign of the greatness to come from Tweet, the Southern Hummingbird, just before her massive hit “Oops (Oh My).”

You could pick any song from Kiley Dean’s unreleased album Simple Girl, but this track (which appeared as a single B-side) is a stunning example of Timbaland’s R&B ballad production, often praised for its smooth melody and strong vocal performance.

Featured on Timbaland’s Welcome To Our World album. It’s well-known that everything Timbaland and Aaliyah touched turned to gold, and this song is no exception—a deeply soulful and inventive R&B masterpiece.

Another gem found on one of Timbaland’s compilation albums (Life From Da Bassment). The R&B trio Playa delivers one of the best R&B songs on the entire project, proving Timbaland always saved top-tier R&B for his own ventures.

While the original is an undisputed classic, this Timbaland Remix is essentially a different song. His reimagining provides a totally new beat and vibe, showing how a producer can completely transform a hit through innovative rhythmic and sonic changes.