90’s R&B Groups Hi-Five & H-Town Come Together For New Single “Slow Grind”

Oct 25, 2024 | New Music

Hi-Five H-Town Slow Grind

Two of the standout R&B groups of the 90’s come together for an exciting collaboration.

Hi-Five and H-Town team up for the brand new joint single “Slow Grind”.

Both groups have continued to be active over the years following their breakout success in the 90’s. Hi-Five now consists of Marcus Sanders, Shannon Gill, Treston Irby, Billy Covington & Faruq Evans. H-Town’s lineup is Solomon “Shazam” Conner & Darryl “G.I.” Jackson.

Both group’s notably lost their lead singer way too soon, with Tony Thompson & Keven “Dino” Conner passing away many years ago.

