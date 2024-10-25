90’s R&B Groups Hi-Five & H-Town Come Together For New Single “Slow Grind”

Two of the standout R&B groups of the 90’s come together for an exciting collaboration.

Hi-Five and H-Town team up for the brand new joint single “Slow Grind”.

Both groups have continued to be active over the years following their breakout success in the 90’s. Hi-Five now consists of Marcus Sanders, Shannon Gill, Treston Irby, Billy Covington & Faruq Evans. H-Town’s lineup is Solomon “Shazam” Conner & Darryl “G.I.” Jackson.

Both group’s notably lost their lead singer way too soon, with Tony Thompson & Keven “Dino” Conner passing away many years ago.