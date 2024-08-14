Aaries Releases New EP “YinkaYana” (Stream)

Veteran R&B duo Aaries have just released their long anticipated new EP called “YinkaYana”.

The project was produced by Marcus “Rated Art” Bryant, with additional production from Ivan “Orthodox” Barias. “YinkaYana” was also co-Produced by AAries. It features writing from Ayana Hipps, Ayinké Hipps-Feit, Marcus Bryant, Connie McKendrick

This 9 track EP release marks AAries’ long-anticipated return to music. The project is a perfect display of AAries’ vocal chemistry and deep connection as twin sisters, featuring their intricate harmonies and soul-stirring melodies.

Each track on the EP is a deeply personal reflection on their personal and artistic journey that amplifies their dedication to producing authentic and resonant music. They add:

“With YinkaYana we wanted to create something that truly reflects our journey and the bond we share as twin sisters and artists,” said Ayana. “We feel this EP is a thank you to our fans who have supported us over the years, and a promise of more great music to come,” added Ayinké.

Aaries originally broke out in Philadelphia, embedding themselves into the musical scene, and becoming known for their work with Musiq Soulchild. Ayana and Ayinké were featured on such hits as “Girl Next Door,” a cover of Patrice Rushen’s “Settle for My Love” and GRAMMY-nominated records “Love” and “Forthenight.” AAries went on to sign deals with both Atlantic Records and Sony.