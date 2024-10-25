Adam Blackstone & Fantasia Share Video For Their Single “Summertime”

Award-winning music director and bassist Adam Blackstone & Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, actress, and author Fantasia Barrino deliver the official music video for their latest collaboration, “Summertime.” The song is a reimagined version of the 1935 song composed by George Gershwin for his opera, Porgy and Bess.

The jazz-inspired rendition celebrates the 20th anniversary of Barrino’s victory on Season 3 of ‘American Idol’ in 2004.

Directed by 12vy, the video captures the enchanting, emotional depth of a highly personalized cover song. Throughout, Blackstone plays the backdrop with a percussive zest, showcasing his instrumental prowess. Barrino’s idiosyncratic harmonies melt together with a charmingly candid live performance that breathes new life into the record.

Check out the “Summertime” music video above and stay tuned for more from Adam Blackstone.