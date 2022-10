Emerging Afro-R&B Pop singer/songwriter Adanna Duru has just released her debut single “Boogie” via MNRK Urban.

The slinky, R&B slow jam was produced by Andre Rebellion and displays the singer’s impeccable vocal range as it bridges the traditional sonics of R&B classics with a sensual bounce.

The accompanying video is directed by Timisola Ogunleye, and you can watch it below.

“Boogie” is the first single off Adanna’s soon-to-be-released EP, “The Nappy Hour”, set to release in early 2023.