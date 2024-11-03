ADORAH Releases New Single “Burden”

Check out the new single from emerging Cuban R&B singer/songwriter ADORAH called “Burden”.

We were excited to hear this submission from the artist who is currently living in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, and happy to share it with you.

As you can tell from her unique sound, she’s someone to keep an eye on. Although just 24 years old, she grew up listening to iconic 90’s music and so began her love for R&B and Soul. ADORAH is always about being herself. Her attitude and aura says it all. Inspiring people is what makes her feel joyful.

Previously, she was nominated by Rotterdam Music Awards in 2020 for Best Track Of The Year with her song “Supposed To”. In February of 2021 she released a song “Love Songs” which is part of the first All-Female album 20 Feet Tall in the Netherlands, initiated by Sisters In Songwriting.

Get into the new single from ADORAH, and watch out for more.