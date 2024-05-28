Adrian Marcel Releases New Single “So Good” Featuring Jane Handcock

Adrian Marcel links up with frequent collaborator Jane Handcock for his new single “So Good”. The song is set to be included on his new project RNBAY SZN”.

Embodying the spirt and sounds of the Marcel’s hometown Bay Area, “So Good” introduces listeners to a fresh genre, RNBAY, that Marcel and producer Sonny B. of CRSB have been pioneering. Inspired by their home-town’s unique sound landscape, the legend Clyde Carson, and the timeless vibe of Michael Jackson’s “Off the Wall”. He adds:

‘So Good’ represents more than just a song; it’s a homage to the Bay, to the legends like Clyde Carson who’ve paved the way, and to the future of our sound. It’s a record that you can vibe to at anytime, anywhere, and it encapsulates everything the Bay Area stands for – innovation, resilience, and, above all, good vibes.

This follows up the RNBAY anthem “Bip City” Marcel released featuring E-40.