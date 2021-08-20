After 7 Releases New Album “Unfinished Business” (Stream)

Legendary R&B group After 7 has released their brand new album “Unfinished Business”. The project is their first without the late Melvin Edmonds who passed away in 2019.

“Unfinished Business” contains the previously released “Bittersweet” and “No Place Like You” as well as a collection of new songs with production from Babyface, Damon Thomas (from The Underdogs) as well as Stokley Williams (from Mint Condition).

The project will also feature vocals from the group’s newest member Danny. We spoke to the group a few months back and this is what Kevon had to say about him being added to the group: