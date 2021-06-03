Alicia Keys Announces 20th Anniversary Edition of “Songs in A Minor” With Previously Unheard Songs

Legendary singer Alicia Key is getting ready to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut album “Songs in A Minor” with a special treat for her fans.

The special release of the album will feature two previously unreleased bonus tracks, “Foolish Heart” and “Crazy (Mi Corazon),” that were originally recorded during the sessions for the project.

The expanded digital version will release on June 4th, 20201 and also include “Fallin’ – ALI Soundtrack Version” and “I Won’t (Crazy World)” which was previously available on the 10th Anniversary Physical Deluxe, now available to stream for the very first time.

There will also be a special release of “Songs in A Minor” on Tidal which will feature video commentary alongside the album’s contributors.