Alicia Keys Announces Original Stage Musical “Hell’s Kitchen” In New York City

Alicia Keys has just announced her upcoming new original stage musical “Hell’s Kitchen”. The show ill open on November 19th as part of New York theatrical institution The Public Theater’s 2023-2024 Season.

The musical production features new music and lyrics by the global superstar and is inspired by and loosely based on Keys’ own early life in the famed New York City neighborhood.

HELL’S KITCHEN runs October 24-December 10.

Keys and Pulitzer Prize-finalist playwright Kristoffer Diaz bring their exhilarating coming-of-age musical HELL’S KITCHEN to The Public this fall with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, direction by musical theatre giant and Tony Award nominee Michael Greif and Music Supervisor and Co-Orchestrator Adam Blackstone. HELL’S KITCHEN is an unforgettable new show featuring original, new music as well as the soulful, iconic hit songs of New York’s own Alicia Keys. It explores many societal issues facing young people about identity, belonging and finding yourself in the concrete jungle and elsewhere, navigating life and love.

In a cramped apartment hanging off the side of Times Square, 17-year-old Ali is desperate to get her piece of the New York dream. Ali’s mother is just as determined to protect her daughter from the same mistakes she made. When Ali falls for a talented young drummer, both mother and daughter must face hard truths about race, defiance, and growing up. Ali feels trapped, until the sound of a neighbors playing piano opens the door to an unexpected friendship and a radically different future.