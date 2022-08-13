Alicia Keys Releases Deluxe Edition Of Latest Album “Keys II” (Stream)

Alicia Keys has just dropped the deluxe edition of her latest album “Keys” called “Keys II”.
The updated version of the album includes two new songs featuring Brent Faiyaz and Lucky Daye respectively. The deluxe edition also feature two remixes of the superstar’s hit song “In Common” which has never appeared on an album previously.
The new guest appearance from Lucky Daye is on the song “Stay” (Originals) while Brent Faiyaz will appears “Trillions” (Unlocked). “In Common Black Coffee Remix” and “In Common Kaskade Radio Mix” give fresh new spins on a fan favorite hits to round out the extended track list.
As with the previously released version KEYS listeners will be treated to a dual, one-of-a-kind sonic experience – the originals side contains songs that are quintessentially Alicia, reminiscent of the ground-breaking soundscape that everyone has come to know and love since her debut.
Also check out the tour dates for Alicia Keys’ tour “ALICIA + KEYS”:
08.02.2022 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
08.03.2022 Baltimore, MD MECU Pavilion
08.05.2022 Washington, DC The Theater MGM National Harbor
08.06.2022 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
08.07.2022 Philadelphia, PA The Met
08.09.2022 Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
08.11.2022 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
08.12.2022 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
08.14.2022 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
08.16.2022 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
08.18.2022 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
08.19.2022 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
08.21.2022 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park
08.23.2022 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
08.24.2022 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
08.25.2022 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre
08.28.2022 Seattle, WA WAMU Theatre
08.29.2022 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
08.31.2022 Portland, OR Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center
09.02.2022 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
09.03.2022 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
09.05.2022 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater
09.06.2022 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
09.07.2022 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
09.09.2022 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
09.10.2022 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
09.13.2022 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
09.14.2022 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09.16.2022 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live Arena
09.17.2022 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts
09.18.2022 Tampa, FL Hard Rock Event Center
09.23.2022 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
09.24.2022 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater