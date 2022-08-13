Alicia Keys Releases Deluxe Edition Of Latest Album “Keys II” (Stream)

Alicia Keys has just dropped the deluxe edition of her latest album “Keys” called “Keys II”.

The updated version of the album includes two new songs featuring Brent Faiyaz and Lucky Daye respectively. The deluxe edition also feature two remixes of the superstar’s hit song “In Common” which has never appeared on an album previously.

The new guest appearance from Lucky Daye is on the song “Stay” (Originals) while Brent Faiyaz will appears “Trillions” (Unlocked). “In Common Black Coffee Remix” and “In Common Kaskade Radio Mix” give fresh new spins on a fan favorite hits to round out the extended track list.

As with the previously released version KEYS listeners will be treated to a dual, one-of-a-kind sonic experience – the originals side contains songs that are quintessentially Alicia, reminiscent of the ground-breaking soundscape that everyone has come to know and love since her debut.

Also check out the tour dates for Alicia Keys’ tour “ALICIA + KEYS”:

08.02.2022 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

08.03.2022 Baltimore, MD MECU Pavilion

08.05.2022 Washington, DC The Theater MGM National Harbor

08.06.2022 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

08.07.2022 Philadelphia, PA The Met

08.09.2022 Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

08.11.2022 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

08.12.2022 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

08.14.2022 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

08.16.2022 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

08.18.2022 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

08.19.2022 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

08.21.2022 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park

08.23.2022 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

08.24.2022 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

08.25.2022 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre

08.28.2022 Seattle, WA WAMU Theatre

08.29.2022 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

08.31.2022 Portland, OR Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

09.02.2022 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

09.03.2022 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

09.05.2022 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater

09.06.2022 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

09.07.2022 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

09.09.2022 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

09.10.2022 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

09.13.2022 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

09.14.2022 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09.16.2022 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live Arena

09.17.2022 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

09.18.2022 Tampa, FL Hard Rock Event Center

09.23.2022 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

09.24.2022 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater