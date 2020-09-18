Alicia Keys Releases New Album “ALICIA” (Album Stream)

The wait is finally over. Alicia Keys has finally released her long anticipated album “ALICIA”. This is her first album since the release of “Here” in 2016 and her seventh overall album.

Over the past year, Alicia Keys has released a handful of songs from the album including “So Done,” “Underdog,” “Show Me Love,” featuring Miguel, “Time Machine,” “Good Job,”“Perfect Way To Die” and the recently released “Love Looks Better”.

The album contains features from Khalid, Miguel, Jill Scott and Snoh Aalegra.