Alicia Keys Releases New Live Album “INESQUECIVEL” (Stream)

Legendary R&B artist Alicia Keys marks her historic performance in São Paulo, Brazil from her Keys World Tour by releasing a live album from the show. This is her first live album, and it’s called “INESQUECIVEL”.

The over 90-minute musical masterpiece features stirring renditions of “Nat King Cole (Unlocked)”, “Fallin’”, “No One”, “Girl On Fire” and more. Alicia was also joined on stage by Brazilian artist IZA where they performed an incredible medley of Alicia’s “Un-Thinkable (I’m Ready)” and IZA’s beloved song “Dona de mim” together.

Alicia will also be sharing live recordings from each country she performs in on the Latin American leg of her Alicia + Keys World Tour.

Due to overwhelming demand, Alicia Keys announced 2023 Latin America dates to continue her Alicia + Keys World Tour. The Latin American leg comes after a sold-out European arena tour and a widely successful North America run in 2022 which featured all-new custom-designed staging, lighting, and costuming.