Alicia Keys Releases New Song “Kaleidoscope” From Her Broadway Musical “Hell’s Kitchen”

Check out the new song from Alicia Keys called “Kaleidoscope” which was written for her new musical “Hell’s Kitchen”. The song was produced by Breyan Isaac and Keys, and co-produced by Adam Blackstone. It also features vocals by Maleah Joi Moon and the show.

“Hell’s Kitchen” was conceived by the innovative mind of Alicia Keys, with music and lyrics by Keys, book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, music supervision by Emmy and Grammy Award winner Adam Blackstone, music consulting by two-time Tony and Emmy winner Tom Kitt, choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

The show will begin performances on Thursday, March 28, 2024 with an opening night set for Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street.).