Amber Mark Releases Debut Album “Three Dimensions Deep” (Stream)

Rising R&B star Amber Mark has just released her long awaited debut album “Three Dimensions Deep”.

The singer has released many singles over the years, but this is her first official project since the “Conexão” EP in 2018 and “3:33am” EP in 2017.

“Three Dimensions Deep” includes 17 songs that are meant to be divided into three parts that reflect the arc of her musical development.

Amber says of the album:

“Three Dimensions Deep is a musical journey of what questions you begin to ask yourself when you start looking to the universe for answers. I can only go as deep as the third dimension as that’s how we see the world, but what about when you start looking to the universe within for answers.”

Check out the debut album from Amber Mark, who just happens to be one of R&B’s most brightest stars from the new generation.