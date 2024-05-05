Angie Petty Releases New Single “Many Onlys”

Check out the new single from emerging R&B singer/songwriter Angie Petty called “Many Onlys”.

The Salt Lake City, Utah based artist brings a vintage R&B sound to the new song. The lyrics tell the tale of when your “one and only” turns out to be temporary, there is more life and love ahead of you. This is the song you listen to after the shock of your break up has worn off and you’re finally done crying.

Angie Petty was raised in a family full of musicians, so her transition into music was almost destiny. Her influences include the likes of Amy Winehouse, India Arie and Moonchild, and her unique sound blends R&B with Pop and Jazz.

In the past, she’s shared stages with the likes of Grammy Award Winning artists Jon Batiste, Melvin Jones, Philip Lassiter and Elliot Yamin.

In 2021, Angie released her debut album “Timing,” landing her song “Love Letter” on multiple Spotify editorial placements. Angie’s mission is to share her life experiences through simple yet vulnerable lyrics to remind people they are never alone. A hidden gem in the making, Angie Petty is a rising star to watch, with an album and show dates coming in 2024.