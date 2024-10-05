Anthony Hamilton Celebrates Black Women On New Single “QUEEN”

R&B superstar Anthony Hamilton celebrates the immense impact of Black women on his life with his new single “QUEEN”. It is out via his own label My Music Box in partnership with BMG.

This single arrives at a significant moment as the nation gears up for a historic election and the possibility of electing the first Black female president.

“QUEEN” is a soulful anthem dedicated to celebrating Black women’s strength, beauty, and resilience. Written and performed by the legendary Anthony Hamilton and produced by Jermaine Dupri, this song is an homage to the QUEENS who have shaped history, nurtured generations, and continue to lead with grace and power. Hamilton adds about the song:

“I’m surrounded by QUEENS. I was raised by QUEENS, some who never knew their value or the influence they had on me. It’s not only my duty as a Black King, but my right to celebrate, support and respect them. I was birthed by a QUEEN.”

In celebration of the “QUEEN” release, Anthony Hamilton has also announced the “QUEEN” Remix Contest and is calling on all remixers, producers, and DJ’s worldwide to submit their take on the song “QUEEN” for a chance to have their remix released officially.