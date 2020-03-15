Anthony Hamilton Covers Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me” in Support of Alzheimer’s Association

Anthony Hamilton has a special treat in store for us in support of a great cause. The singer creates a soulful cover of Ben E. King’s timeless classic “Stand By Me” as his contribution to the “Music Moments” compilation for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Music Moments collection features songs by Sting, Lee Ann Womack, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Joan Jett and more. The project is a multi-genre collection of powerful performances and heartfelt storytelling created to champion the fight for a world without Alzheimer’s disease, and is available in two parts: a compilation album and behind-the-scenes video series.

This one of a kind project is an effort to highlight how music marks the most important moments and people in our lives, while raising awareness for Alzheimer’s disease and engaging the public in conversation to advance the cause.

Ten talented artists brought their unique musical style and perspective to Music Moments by contributing a never-before-released version of a song that captures a special time in their lives.

Watch a behind the scenes look at Anthony Hamilton creating “Stand by Me”.