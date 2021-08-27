Anthony Hamilton to Record His Christmas Album Live at City Winery

City Winery has emerged over the past few years as the premiere venue for adult R&B shows.

The Atlanta location will also now play host to Anthony Hamilton as he’s chosen the location to record a live edition of his Christmas album.

Fans will be able to partake in this intimate, special performance by purchasing tickets to attend. The recording will be a live performance of Hamilton’s “Home for the Holidays” album which he originally released back in 2014.

Proceeds from the live event will benefit the Anthony Hamilton T.A.S.T.E. Foundation, a national charitable organization dedicated to empowering and educating disadvantaged communities with an emphasis on black men, boys, women, and girls.

The event will take place on Friday, September 17, 2021.

