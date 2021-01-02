Anthony Hamilton’s Top 10 Best Songs

We continue our celebration of some of the top artists in R&B by taking a closer look at the songs and albums from Anthony Hamilton.

Over the course of his career, Hamilton has released the albums “XTC”, “Comin’ from Where I’m From”, “Ain’t Nobody Worryin'”, “The Point of It All”, “Back to Love”, and “What I’m Feelin'”. He also put out the compilations “Soulife” and “Southern Comfort”.

The singer has been one of the premiere artists in R&B over the past two decades. Needless to say, this was not an easy list to narrow done.

Over the course of this feature, we dug through all of his music and picked out the 10 songs we felt were his best. Feel free to chime in with your favorites as well!

Without further ado, here is our list of the Top 10 Best Anthony Hamilton songs in chronological order.

The single that started it all for Anthony Hamilton following appearances on hits like “Po Folks” with Nappy Roots and “Thugz Mansion” with 2Pac.

The song that defines his career to date and helped turn him into the soul star he is today.

Anthony Hamilton really showed his vulnerability and poured out his heart on the soulful ballad “Can’t Let Go”.

This standout album cut was included on Hamilton’s “Aint Nobody Worryin” album and featured production from Questlove and James Poyser of The Roots.

Do You Feel Me

This Diane Warren penned song was tucked away on the soundtrack to the movie American Gangster, which Hamilton also made a cameo in.

The lead single from his “The Point of It All” album and a song that really showed his versatility as an artist.

The Point of it All

In contrast to some of his singles dealing with heartbreak, Hamilton created a timeless love ballad with “The Point of it All”.

This song was chosen as the final single from his “Back to Love” album and is a breezy r&b ballad that shows Hamilton is a different light; as did much of the album.

This gem was included on Hamilton’s “Back to Love” album and saw both artists styles meeting in the middle on this progressive r&b ballad.

The lead single from Anthony Hamilton’s most recently released album “What I’m Feelin” was a true standout for him.

Honorable Mention

-It’s Only You (from the “XTC” album)

-Sailin Away (from the “Southern Comfort” compilation)

-Everybody (from the “Aint Nobody Worryin” album)

-Never Love Again (from the “Aint Nobody Worryin” album)

-Never Give Up (from the “Southern Comfort” compilation)

-Magnolia’s Room (from the “Southern Comfort” compilation)

-Day Dreamin (from the “Soulife” compilation)