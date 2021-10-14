Aretha Franklin’s Grandson Jonah Covers Her Song “Day Dreaming”

Legendary singer Aretha Franklin’s grandson Jonah is aiming to keep her legacy alive with a special cover of her hit song “Day Dreaming”.

You can easily see that the vocal gifts of Ms. Franklin were passed down through the generations.

Now Detroit based Jonah is looking to make his mark as he embarks on a career of his own. He was also recently featured on a new Pepsi campaign called Full of Detroit Soul aimed at preserving Aretha Franklin’s legacy and introducing a new generation of Detroit artists.

Stay tuned for much more from this exciting new talent as there is much more to come.