Ari Lennox Releases Sophomore Album “age/sex/location” (Stream)

R&B singer Ari Lennox has just released her second album “age/sex/location”. The project is the follow up to her critically acclaimed debut album “Shea Butter Baby”.
The new album contains the hit single “Pressure” which was produced by the legendary trio Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox and Johnta Austin. The song also features the new single “Hoodie” as well as the Summer Walker colloabration “Queen Space”. Other collaborations on the album include Lucky Daye and Chlöe.
Ari Lennox shared this message about her album on Instagram:
Transitional space. Very vulnerable codependent and validation seeking part of my life. I remember the countless times I was kicked out of dating apps because they didn’t think I was really myself, it reminded me of those age/sex/location days where I actually wasn’t being myself in those chat rooms. No more tip toeing. No more docile. Providing grace and compassion to myself. Blocking those that no longer serve me or just literally not responding. Blocking the resistance to heal. Allowing accountability and maturing. Allowing growth to happen. Allowing self worth and self love and inner work to happen. Allowing therapy. Allowing dating me to happen. Doing things I like to do whenever I want.”