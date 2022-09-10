Ari Lennox Releases Sophomore Album “age/sex/location” (Stream)

R&B singer Ari Lennox has just released her second album “age/sex/location”. The project is the follow up to her critically acclaimed debut album “Shea Butter Baby”.

The new album contains the hit single “Pressure” which was produced by the legendary trio Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox and Johnta Austin. The song also features the new single “Hoodie” as well as the Summer Walker colloabration “Queen Space”. Other collaborations on the album include Lucky Daye and Chlöe.

Ari Lennox shared this message about her album on Instagram: