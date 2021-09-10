Ari Lennox Teams Up With Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox & Johnta Austin For New Single “Pressure”

R&B star Ari Lennox is back with her new single “Pressure” which is co-produced by legendary R&B producers Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox and Johnta Austin. The single will remind some of the work that the trio did with Mariah Carey back in the mid 2000’s with the bouncy production and witty lyrical content.

Ari has been viewed at as one of R&B’s next great stars thanks to her debut album “Shea Butter Baby” which was adored by both fans and critics. It looks like she’s prepared to live up to those expectations as she’s been currently working in the studio with the likes of Babyface and Missy Elliott on her upcoming sophomore album.

Check out the new single “Pressure” now!