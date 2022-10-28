Ashanti Releases New Single “Falling For You”

R&B star Ashanti has released her new single “Falling For You” which is co-written by Yung Bleu. The midtempo record is a signature Ashanti record and will certainly bring R&B lovers back to the times of “Foolish” and “Rain On Me”.

The singer has mentioned that this is the start to the next chapter of her career. Prior to this single, she released the song “2:35 (I Want You)”. It has been almost eight years since the release of Ashanti’s last album “Braveheart” which she released through eOne. It looks like she will be continuing to move as an independent artist through her imprint Written Entertainment.

Ashanti was most recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She’s also currently in the studio putting the final touches on the rerecording of her self-titled debut album which turned 20 years old this year.