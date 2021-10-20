Ashanti Releases New Song “Diamonds” For “Honey Girls” Movie

Ashanti has just released the new single “Diamonds” which is set to appear in the brand new movie “Honey Girls”. Ashanti will also be starring in the movie alongside Tessa Brooks. The R&B singer is no stranger to the acting world as she has appeared in films such as “Coach Carter” and “John Tucker Must Die”.

The new single is Ashanti’s first release since she released “2:35 (I Want You)” which coincided with her Verzuz battle with Keyshia Cole.

It has been almost seven years since the release of Ashanti’s last album “Braveheart” which she released through eOne. It looks like she will be continuing to move as an independent artist through her imprint Written Entertainment.

Ashanti is currently on the Millennium Tour 2021 with Lloyd, Bow Wow, Omarion, Pretty Ricky, Sammie and others!