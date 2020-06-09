Avant Reveals Cover Art & Release Date for Upcoming Album “Can We Fall in Love”

Singer Avant has been gearing up for the release of his upcoming album “Can We Fall in Love” and he’s just given us some details on the project. The album will be the singer’s ninth overall and is set to release on July 10th, 2020.

Avant also gives us a look at the cover art for the album. The project is expected to contain the single “Not Gone Lose” which released in early 2019.

At this moment we don’t have many more details about the album so we’ll just have to stay tuned. This will be Avant’s first album since he released “The VIII” nearly five years ago in 2015.

This has been a big year for the singer already as he’s just celebrated the 20 year anniversary of his debut album “My Thoughts”. We recently spoke with Steve “Stone Huff” who executive produced the album and gave us some insight into how it was created.