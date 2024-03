The Avila Brothers are a legendary duo in R&B having written/produced songs such as “The Point of it All”- Anthony Hamilton and most recently “GLU”-Usher. You Know I Got Soul spoke to them recently about working with Usher on his Super Bowl Halftime Show and what it was like producing the most-watched performance in Super Bowl history. They also spoke about their familial ties to music and the lessons they learned from their father. Listen to the full interview on our podcast and on YouTube!