B5 Returns With The Release Of Their New EP “Stay” (Stream)

Veteran R&B group B5 makes their return with the release of their latest project “STAY”. This six-track EP showcases the group’s signature sound with a fresh twist, featuring their latest singles ‘Spooky’ and ‘Nervous’.

For this project, B5 teamed up with The Exclusives to craft a cohesive and consistent sound that resonates throughout the EP. The collaboration resulted in a unique vibe that pays homage to B5’s earlier work while setting the stage for the group’s future.

‘STAY’ captures the essence of B5’s journey, filled with highs and lows that have shaped their sound and growth as artists.

Looking ahead, B5 is preparing for a 20th-anniversary album that will showcase two decades of musical growth and innovation. The group is excited to continue touring in 2025, marking a milestone in their career and celebrating their journey with fans worldwide.

‘STAY’ is a testament to the group’s commitment to evolving and improving, and B5 is eager for its fans to experience this new chapter in their musical journey.

B5, consisting of brothers Dustin, Kelly, Patrick, Bryan Breeding, and Carnell Hunnicutt, originally emerged in the mid 2000’s as part of the Bad Boy label.