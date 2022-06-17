Babyface & Ella Mai Team Up On New Single “Keeps On Fallin'”

R&B legend Babyface links up with Ella Mai for his new single “Keeps on Fallin'”. The collaboration contains an interpolation of Tevin Campbell’s 1993 hit “Can We Talk” which Babyface wrote and produced with Daryl Simmons. The song was produced by D’Mile.

Babyface adds:

“When I first heard Ella’s voice, I thought, ‘what an incredible and distinctive voice, I have to get in the studio with her! Well, I did…and it was everything I imagined and more!”

Ella Mai goes on to add:

“Working with Babyface was an absolute dream come true for me. To be welcomed and praised by someone so talented and acclaimed, I couldn’t have asked for our ‘Keeps On Fallin’ sessions to be any better. We sang, we wrote, we laughed and we talked. Babyface is so humble and a pleasure to work with, I hope this record is the start of many more.”

“Keeps On Fallin'” is the first official release since Babyface signed to Capitol Records and it will be included on his upcoming project.