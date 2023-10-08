Bell Biv DeVoe Return With New Single “Act Like You Know” Featuring Rev Run of Run-D.M.C.

Legendary group Bell Biv DeVoe had just released their new single “Act Like You Know” featuring iconic rapper Rev Run of Run-D.M.C. The epic visual has also released to accompany the song.

The song was co-written by LL Cool J, BBD and Rev Run, and spotlights the legendary genre pioneers in the ultimate musical collaboration.

The song was created exclusively for the film soundtrack to their docufilm “The Hustle of @617MikeBiv”. “Act Like You Know” marks BBD’s first single in six years. Mike Bivins of the group adds:

“‘Act Like You Know’ celebrates the brotherhood and history between us and Run that’s been 40 years in the making. We hope the fans enjoy this track as much as we did getting together to make it.”

“The Hustle of @617MikeBiv” explores the life and career of Grammy award-winning artist Michael L. Bivins. An inspiring story of triumph and resilience, the film traces Bivins dreams of being an NBA player to becoming one of R&B and hip hop’s most influential figures. The film features an array of notable talent including Jay-Z, bandmates Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe, and Ralph Tresvant, Snoop Dogg, DMC, Doug E. Fresh, Sean “Puffy” Combs, and many more.

With new projects in the works, fans can be on the lookout for even more to come from Bivins and BBD throughout 2024.