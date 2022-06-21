Beyoncé Returns With New Single “Break My Soul” (Stream)

Beyoncé is back with the new single “Break My Soul” which is surely to get people out their seats. The dance record, which is produced by The-Dream and Tricky Stewart, is the lead single off the superstar’s upcoming album “Renaissance”. The trio previously worked on the classic record and number one hit “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” together.

Beyoncé announced early Thursday that the long-expected album will be arriving on July 29. No word on collaborations or features yet, but it’s safe to assume The-Dream will be involved with the project as he’s been working closely with Beyoncé for the last few albums.

The new single “Break My Soul” samples the Robin S 1993 classic “Show Me Love”.