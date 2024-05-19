Bilal Announces New Album “Live At Glasshaus”, Plus Releases Single “Something To Hold”

Bilal is gearing up to release a special live project called “Live At Glasshaus”. The set was recorded live and features a supergroup of Questlove, Common, Robert Glasper, and Burniss Travis joining him for the songs.

The performance was originally recorded back in December 2023 at Glasshaus in Brooklyn, and Bilal has chosen the song “Something To Hold” from that night to put out first as a single. That song was originally part of his currently unreleased sophomore album “Love For Sale” from 2003.

Bilal adds about the performance:

“I felt comfortable to create because I knew I had some of the best motherfuckers in the world playing. I like intimate vibes where everyone’s drawing off the energy in the room. When you’re up there making something and giving, with the people up there listening and receiving, it creates this circular motion of energy, it’s a timeless moment.”

Stay tuned for more on this release in the coming weeks.