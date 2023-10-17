BJ The Chicago Kid & CoCo Jones Share Video For Their Joint Single “Spend the Night”

BJ the Chicago Kid and Coco Jones have just unveiled the visual for their joint single “Spend the Night”.

Set in an old-fashioned diner, BJ The Chicago Kid slips into a romantic fantasy where Coco seductively draws him into a trance. The cinematic visual offers a refreshingly fun energy for the two artists who are generally known for their soulful mid-tempos about love and heartbreak.

“Spend The Night” is the third release from BJ’s highly-anticipated collaborative album with super-producer Yeti Beats, which arrives later this fall via RTW Records/RCA Records. The forthcoming project offers a creative departure for BJ, who with the help of Yeti was pushed to explore more of his funk, pop and vintage soul sensibilities.